Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,295.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,282.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,285.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,225.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,170.48.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.