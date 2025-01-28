Chico Wealth RIA Acquires 793 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

