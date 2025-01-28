Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $1.70 on Tuesday. Chiyoda has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $440.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $808.69 million for the quarter.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.