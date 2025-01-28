Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cirata Trading Up 1,701.8 %

Cirata stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Cirata has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.90.

Get Cirata alerts:

About Cirata

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.