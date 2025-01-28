Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cirata Trading Up 1,701.8 %
Cirata stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Cirata has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.90.
About Cirata
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cirata
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.