Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Zacks reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

