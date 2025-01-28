Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 5.0% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

