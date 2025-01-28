Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 23,596 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 432,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

