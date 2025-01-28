Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VYM opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

