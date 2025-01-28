Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Up 453.7% in January

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, an increase of 453.7% from the December 31st total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 1.1 %

CMND stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 193,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,420. Clearmind Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

