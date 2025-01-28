Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Upgraded at Brookline Capital Management

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

