Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Comcast by 55,334.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $345,565,000 after buying an additional 8,258,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,904,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,429,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Comcast by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,890,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,613,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,453 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

