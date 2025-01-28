Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03). 38,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 40,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.96. The company has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

