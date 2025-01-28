Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

STZ stock opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.51 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.