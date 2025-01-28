Contrasting Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 27.78% 5.85% 3.21% Orchid Island Capital N/A -4.08% -0.46%

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Regency Centers pays out 132.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regency Centers and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 3 8 1 2.83 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Orchid Island Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.32 billion 10.03 $364.56 million $2.13 34.31 Orchid Island Capital $177.57 million 3.56 -$39.23 million $1.05 7.54

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Orchid Island Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

