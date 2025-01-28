Contrasting Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Newpark Resources -28.47% 5.93% 4.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Newpark Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 3 1 3.25 Newpark Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.46%. Newpark Resources has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Newpark Resources.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newpark Resources has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Newpark Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $280.14 million 5.80 $24.34 million $0.44 55.01 Newpark Resources $748.37 million 0.00 $14.52 million ($1.83) N/A

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newpark Resources. Newpark Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Energy Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Newpark Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

