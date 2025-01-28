Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Get Copa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Trading Down 0.5 %

CPA opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. Copa has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copa will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Copa by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Copa by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.