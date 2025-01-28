Coral Products (LON:CRU) Announces Earnings Results

Coral Products (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Coral Products had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

Coral Products Stock Up 10.7 %

CRU opened at GBX 6.23 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.80 and a beta of 0.64. Coral Products has a twelve month low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.11.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

