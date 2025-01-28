Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Head-To-Head Survey

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Core Scientific and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 15 1 3.06 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Core Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $19.07, suggesting a potential upside of 69.39%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than BTCS.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 6.26 -$1.51 billion ($5.41) -2.08 BTCS $1.34 million 38.49 $7.82 million $0.41 7.39

This table compares Core Scientific and BTCS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific. Core Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A BTCS 366.80% -15.42% -13.77%

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

