Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,209 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $202.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.12.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

