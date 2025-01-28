Costco Wholesale Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Costco Wholesale Corporation (Nasdaq: COST) has announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $1.16 per share, payable on February 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2025.

As of the latest announcement, Costco operates a total of 897 warehouses across various regions. This includes 617 warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. Additionally, the company has e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

The Company emphasized that certain statements within the communication represent forward-looking statements according to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve expectations or anticipations regarding future activities, events, conditions, or developments. The Board highlighted the risks and uncertainties involved, which could potentially lead to actual events, results, or performance differing significantly from these declared statements.

Some of the risk factors mentioned include domestic and international economic conditions, competition and regulation effects, financial market uncertainties, consumer and small business spending behaviors, data security and privacy concerns, geopolitical issues, and environmental impacts, among others. Costco underlined its commitment to updating information as necessitated by law.

It’s noted that forward-looking statements shared are as of the date of communication, and unless mandated by law, the Company does not commit to regular updates. The metrics provided such as comparable sales and comparable sales excluding specific impacts are supplementary data and not a replacement for net sales in accordance with U.S. GAAP standards.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to refer to the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further details on risks and disclosures.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

