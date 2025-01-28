Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.