Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $325,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Granite FO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:MRK opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $247.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

