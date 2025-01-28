Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 77,445 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,445 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OmniAb by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of OmniAb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 802,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 321.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the third quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 15,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $50,304.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,720 shares in the company, valued at $689,212.80. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles S. Berkman sold 25,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $82,584.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,935.60. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,826 shares of company stock valued at $268,356. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of -0.10. OmniAb, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

