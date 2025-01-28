Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a growth of 752.8% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 206,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.38. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.