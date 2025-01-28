Critical Survey: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) and Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for General Enterprise Ventures and Balchem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get General Enterprise Ventures alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Balchem 0 0 1 0 3.00

Balchem has a consensus target price of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Balchem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Balchem is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 47.42 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -8.38 Balchem $922.44 million 5.67 $108.54 million $3.72 43.25

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Balchem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Balchem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Balchem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Balchem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Balchem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% Balchem 12.90% 10.99% 7.65%

Volatility and Risk

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.33, indicating that its share price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balchem has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Balchem beats General Enterprise Ventures on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include spray dried and emulsified powders, extrusion and agglomeration, blended lipid systems, liquid flavor delivery systems, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, and cereal systems, as well as ice cream bases and variegates. This segment also offers specialty vitamin K2; microencapsulation solutions for various applications; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for nutrition and health applications. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production, and delivering nutrient supplements in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; methylsulfonylmethane; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The Specialty Products segment distributes ethylene oxide and ammonia primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters for sterilizing re-usable devices. This segment also markets and sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. It sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.