Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of CCI opened at $92.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 221.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 27.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

