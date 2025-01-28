CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,355 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 5.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

