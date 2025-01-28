Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total value of $784,065.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,879.47. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $348.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.60. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

