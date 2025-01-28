Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 298 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $207.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

