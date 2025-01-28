Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 138 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE TGT opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.