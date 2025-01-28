Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.16 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

