Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 3.0 %

QQQ stock opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.21.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

