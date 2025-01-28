CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 82.5% in January

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 15,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
CV Sciences Company Profile
