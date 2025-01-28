CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 82.5% in January

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 15,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

