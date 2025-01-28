Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

DKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DKL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. 18,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,998. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. The company had revenue of $214.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,491.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,830.72. This trade represents a 1.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,835 shares of company stock worth $192,184. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

