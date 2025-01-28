DHT (DHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

