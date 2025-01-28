Diamant Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

