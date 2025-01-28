Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 404,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 186,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

