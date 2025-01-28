Digi International (DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $104,079.00 billion for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q1 guidance at $0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.460-0.500 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $92,832.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,406.12. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $222,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,178.80. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,329 shares of company stock worth $332,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

