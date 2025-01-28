Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 4.9% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

