Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 717.6% in January

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 717.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disco Trading Up 2.6 %

DSCSY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 49,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. Disco has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $42.93.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 27.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.