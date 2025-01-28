Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

