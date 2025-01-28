dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in January

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Down 5.0 %
OTCMKTS DRRKF traded down $36.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $689.66. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.94. dormakaba has a 52 week low of $491.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00.
dormakaba Company Profile
