Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA EZBC opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $62.83.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Bitcoin ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.