Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leuthold Core ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Leuthold Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Leuthold Core ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Leuthold Core ETF has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Leuthold Core ETF Company Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

