Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 301 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

