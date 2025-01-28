Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 442 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

