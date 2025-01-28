Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 249,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

