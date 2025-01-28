Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 752 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

