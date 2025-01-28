Eaton Cambridge Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $81.73 and a one year high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

