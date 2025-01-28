ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) vs. Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Critical Analysis

Volatility & Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Groove Botanicals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Groove Botanicals N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A -5,800.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

